The Fairfax R-3 Board of Education held a regular meeting March 16, 2026, in the school library. The meeting was called to order at 6:04 p.m. by President Miles Smith. Also present were: Stephanie Stevens, Crystal Woodring, Miles Smith, Treyvor Umbarger, Courtney Grossman, Brett Johnson and Shelby Hurst, board members; Jason McDowell, superintendent; Barbara Terry, principal; Karen Burke, secretary; Jen Blakeman, CTA representative; Saige Brown; Lexi Heck; and Danny Kemerling.

The agenda was approved as presented with additions and deletions.

Danny Kemerling presented to the board about the Fairfax High School building being 100 years old. The foundation committee confirmed that the Patterson Family Grant would do a 50/50 match up to $50,000. The money would be used towards the high school building for upkeep and repairs. It was recommended that we reach out to alumni to try and get donations in order to meet the grant match. A future meeting will be held to bring in the community with more information.

Superintendent’s Report

Superintendent highlights were presented by Dr. Jason McDowell:

• The bus and van have each sold on GovDeals. The bus brought in $2,025 and the van brought in $1,475 for a total of $3,500. The bus is being picked up on Monday the 16th. The van will be removed later this month.

• Information has been turned in to four insurance companies and now it’s a wait-and-see to see where quotes come in at. Dr. McDowell’s goal is to have a recommendation for the April board meeting.

• The certified salary schedule is nearly complete and ready to be recommended for approval. Dr. McDowell is having BalanceHQ look over it to make sure everything is calculated correctly through their software before bringing it to the board next month.

• Spring surveys will be conducted through DESE to gather data for next year’s CSIP updates. A staff survey was done this fall. Staff, students, and parents will be surveyed this round. The surveys will go out as soon as the links are received from DESE.

• The yearly mandatory bus inspections have been scheduled with the MSHP later this month.

• The football field has been fertilized and will be treated for grubs and moles. This will hopefully help the issue in the field.

• The boiler has been running on its own more times than not since the last repairs. This, and warmer weather coming, should get us through until the condenser under the stage can be replaced early this summer.

• A new washing machine had to be purchased for the custodians. The repair costs on the old one were nearly as much as the new unit bought from Best Brands Plus in Maryville.

Principal’s Report

Principal highlights were presented by Barbara Terry. February attendance was: elementary – 91.1%; and junior high/high school – 89.7%.

March school happenings:

• It was the 125th anniversary of the district on the 125th day of school. A celebration was held with cookies and ice cream.

• Dr Seuss Week and Read Across America was held this month.

• Fairfax concert band earned an exemplary rating in the Missouri Small Schools Band Directors Association Contest.

• Students received popcorn and a movie for earning 400 principal PAWs.

• The February Character Word: Friendship

• Bulldog BEST Friendship Award went to: preschool – Abigail Macuixtle; kindergarten – Addie Rafe; 1st grade – Harper Smith; 2nd grade – Wade Reed; 3rd grade – Caiden Hines and Alex Rhoades; 4th grade – Jo Hurst and Ayden Harber; 5th grade – William Oswald; and 6th grade – Emmett Umbarger

• The BARK Award went to: Ben Umbarger, junior high, and Chloe Vernon, high school.

• Professional Development:

The March teaching focus was effective questioning and discussion techniques, which emphasizes the use of thoughtful, strategic questions and structured discussions to deepen student understanding and promote critical thinking. By planning open-ended questions and facilitating meaningful dialogue, teachers encourage students to analyze, evaluate, and apply their learning rather than simply recall facts. In practice, this looks like gradually moving from simpler questions to higher-order thinking, using strategies such as Socratic discussion, and creating a classroom where students feel comfortable sharing ideas and exploring multiple perspectives. Mrs. Terry looks for these practices during walk-throughs, formal observations, and through quick 30-second feedback moments, as they are key indicators of student engagement, higher-level thinking, and effective instructional design.

• March 11 PD: Staff worked on curriculum and assessment revisions as well as prepared for parent/teacher conferences. The special education staff received some additional training on implementing sensory tools in the classroom.

The board reviewed the minutes of February, 2026, regular and executive sessions, financial reports, payment of bills, and the superintendent’s and principal’s reports. Board members voted to approve the consent agenda.

New Business

CSIP Review: Focus Area 3 – Dr. McDowell talked about the CSIP with the board: District governance, safe working environment. Strategy: regular inspections, maintenance plan for summer will be worked on throughout the process. Action: funds necessary for upgrading facilities and janitor schedules.

MEUHP Final Assessment Payment: Board members voted to make the final assessment payment in the amount of 55,082.00 to MEUHP.

• Possible Income Tax Change Discussion: Doing away with the income tax and going straight to sales tax would be a significant loss.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at 5:00 p.m. in the school library.