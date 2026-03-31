Everyone is invited to attend any service!

FAIRFAX

The Fairfax Ministerial Alliance is hosting Holy Week Services. A Community Good Friday Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 3, at the Fairfax Baptist Church. The Methodist Church will provide the message. The alliance is also hosting a Community Sunrise Easter Service at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, at the Fairfax Methodist Church. The Presbyterian Church will provide the message. A light breakfast will follow the service.

ROCK PORT

First Lutheran Church in Rock Port will be hosting a Maundy Thursday service Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 801 S. Market Street.

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance will hold the Community Good Friday Service Friday, April 3, at 12:00 noon at the United Methodist Church (211 W. Opp Street, Rock Port). The speaker will be Pastor Richard Boettner. A sack lunch will be provided following the service.

Easter services will take place Sunday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Rock Port. Devon Sons will officiate. The church is located at 801 S. Market Street.