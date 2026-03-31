The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary is preparing for the spring rummage sale. Take-in for good, quality items has begun and items may be dropped off at the Tarkio Legion Building at 3rd and Broad streets Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The last day for take-in will be Wednesday, April 8. If a different time is needed to drop off donated items, contact Linda Payton at 660-623-9399, Barb Hines at 660-254-2787, or KC Hines at 660-623-9297.

The sale will take place Friday, April 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A sack sale begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Don’t miss out on the great bargains!