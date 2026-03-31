Rock Port High School held its 2025-26 Winter Sports Athletic Banquet Thursday, March 26. Sponsors and coaches presented letters and awards to the athletes (*designates letter winners).

The Rock Port High School Girls’ Wrestling Team members received recognition for their 2025-26 accomplishments. Wrestlers, from left to right, were: Norah Watkins, Emma Teten, Evelyn Heintz, Kennedi Seiter, Eliza Mason, and Alexi Stoner.

The Rock Port High School Boys’ Wrestling Team members received recognition for their 2025-26 accomplishments. Wrestlers, from left to right, were: Blaise Krogen, Dylan Lair, Ryder Herron, Cooper Daughterty, and Levi Lucas. Not pictured are Desmond Chaney, Chance Hayes, and Aidan Smyser.

The Rock Port High School Girls’ Basketball Team members were honored for their accomplishments in the 2025-26 season. Team members included, from left to right: Audrie Meyerkorth, Stevie Gaines, Leah Meyerkorth, Karlie Gebhards, Raylynn Jenkins, Jaylynn Jones, Braylyn Wood, Ella Meyerkorth, Tatum Vogler, and Landrey Kelly. Not pictured are Lexi Stanton and Claire Miller.

The Rock Port High School Boys’ Basketball Team members were recognized for the 2025-26 season. Team members, from left to right, were: front row – Logan Ellis, Reid Ellis, Jaxson Smith, Ryzer Hale, Landon Melton-Burrell, Grady Cook, and Rush Lewis; and back row – Jack Meyerkorth, Westyn Amthor, Brock Holmes, Tayden Cook, and Grant Spiegel. Not pictured are Case Millsap, Wyatt Huntley, Tennyson Lansdown, and Jacob McMahon.

Members of the Rock Port High School Dance Team were recognized for their participation this school year. Dancers, from left to right, were: Raylynn Jenkins, Kinleigh Daugherty, Keira Roup, Landrey Kelly, Brylea Shrader, Braylyn Wood, Reese Herron, and Ellie Garst. Not pictured are Jacoby Driskell, Isabella Kroeger, and Claire Miller.

Rock Port Blue Jay Wrestling Coach Chris Gebhards recognized this year’s wrestlers, including state competitors Norah Watkins and Emma Teten and State Heavyweight Champion Ryder Herron.

Dance Team coach Erika Murry recognized this year’s dance team.

Rock Port Lady Blue Jay Coach Austin Alitz recognized the girls for a fantastic season, placing 3rd in Class 1.

Rock Port Blue Jay Coach Aaron Carpenter recognized his players and the big accomplishments made this season, including winning Districts.