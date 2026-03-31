A one-vehicle crash on Route J in Atchison County, Missouri, sent a Nebraska teenager to the hospital on March 20, 2026. The wreck occurred as a 2016 Nissan Juke, driven by a 19-year-old female from Omaha, was southbound on Route J and failed to navigate a curve and traveled off the south side of the roadway. The front of the Nissan impacted a ditch and overturned onto its driver’s side, then back onto its wheels. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels off the south side of the roadway.

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The 2016 Nissan Juke sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. T.L. Shupe, who was assisted by the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.