Tarkio Nutrition Center

The Tarkio Nutrition Center will have bingo every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Tarkio Nutrition Center from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. for an hour packed with excitement. Come to the Tarkio Nutrition Center, enjoy some great company, delicious food, and try your luck. The next bingo games will be April 9.

Rock Port Senior Center

The Rock Port Senior Center will have bingo the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Games start at 9:45 a.m. so you will have to enjoy a game or two with friends before lunch. The Rock Port Senior Center is located at 505 Country Club Drive. The next bingo games will be April 14.