A fundraiser meal for the Atchison County Traveling Day Camp will be held Sunday, April 19, at Fairfax Methodist Church (305 N. Broadway, Fairfax Missouri) from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. (while supplies last).

Stop by and enjoy hand-breaded tenderloin sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, sides, and desserts, then enjoy entertainment provided by the Ladies in Black at 6:00 p.m. Freewill donations will be taken at both the meal and performance.

Proceeds go towards the expense of bringing Heartland Camps’ Atchison County Traveling Day Camp to the area and still be able to offer campers to attend for free and have lunch and snacks provided each day!