Hurst Greenery, located at 30208 150th Street in rural Westboro, Missouri, will host its open house Saturday, April 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Come check out the geranium special or grab a hanging basket, tomatoes, peppers, or cucumbers. If you tell Blake the best joke, you will get a free 4 inch plant as well (the joke has to be one he can pass on to his grandkids).

The greenhouses are located six and two-thirds miles north and east of Tarkio. Take Route O east of Tarkio and then turn when you see the sign.