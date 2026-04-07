The Joy Seekers grief support group will reconvene Thursday, April 9, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Rock Port United Methodist Church. The group meets the second Thursday of each month led by Dianna Carpenter, and is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Joy Seekers provides a confidential, empathetic environment for bereaved individuals to share their experiences and challenges, while fostering comfort and hope to navigate grief. It seeks to improve well-being through fellowship, fun, and faith. Grief shared is grief divided.