The alumni of Westboro High school or those who attended the school are invited to the 128th meeting Saturday, May 16, at 12:00 noon at the Westboro Fire Station (at the west end of Main Street). Dinner will be catered and the cost is $12.00 per person.

Honored classes are: 1946, 1956, and 1966. The gathering is open to those who attended Westboro School. Spouses and guests are also welcome. Call for reservations (please call as an accurate count is needed for the caterer): Carol Kirkpatrick, 660-984-5416 or cell 816-341-1176; or Bev Clinkingbeard, 660-623-9110. They look forward to seeing you!