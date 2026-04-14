During the months of February and March of 2026, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office received 261 calls for service. Fifty-four of those calls resulted in a report.

Five arrests were made pursuant to a warrant. The arrests made those months include: one for Trespassing, one for Civil Detox, one for Domestic Assault, one for Driving While Intoxicated, two for Possession of a Controlled Substance, one for a Warrant and Possession Of A Controlled Substance, one for multiple Sexual Offenses, and one for Trespassing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Other calls included: 22 vehicle accidents, 18 motorist assists, 15 medical assists, and other non-criminal assorted calls. Four sex offender compliance checks were conducted.