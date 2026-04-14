The Solid Waste Management District A is hosting three free composting education events for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth Counties. If you’ve ever been curious about how to start composting at home, this event is for you!

Participants will learn what you can and cannot compost, the benefits of composting, simple tips for starting a compost pile, and troubleshooting solutions for common composting problems.

Event dates and locations are:

Atchison & Holt Counties

Saturday, April 25, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the MU Extension Office, 201 U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port, Missouri.

Nodaway County

Saturday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Northwest Missouri State University, Dean L. Hubbard Center for Innovation, Room 1202,

1400 North College Drive, Maryville, Missouri.

Worth & Gentry Counties

Saturday, May 2, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Hundley Whaley Extension and

Education Center , 1109 S. Birch Street, Albany, Missouri.

The first 25 participants who register for each event will receive a free composting bin at the event. (If you register for a bin but do not attend the event, your bin may be given to another participant.)

For more information or to register, contact Kirk Kopper at solid@nwmorcog.org or 660-582-5121 ext. 4.

Partial funding for this project is through a grant provided by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.