The East Atchison high school track teams travelled to Stanberry, Missouri, to compete in the Stanberry Invitational Friday, April 10, 2026.

The Lady Wolves tied for seventh place with 32 points and the Wolves tied for fourth place with 50 points. Individual results of the EA athletes are as follows:

WOMEN

100 Meter Dash – 14th, Keely Bredensteiner, 15.31

200 Meter Dash – 15th, Avery Fast, 32.31; 17th, Brenna Kingery, 33.13

100 Meter Hurdles – 4th, Gracie Walker, 20.45; 6th, Leila Brooks, 20.81

300 Meter Hurdles – 6th, Gracie Walker, 59.20

4×100 Meter Relay – 2nd, East Atchison (Keely Bredensteiner, Makenna Caudill, Grace Caudill, Brilee Slemp), 55.28

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Makenna Caudill, Brilee Slemp, Teagan Taylor, Grace Caudill), 1:55.89

4×400 Meter Relay – 2nd, East Atchison (Makenna Caudill, Teagan Taylor, Brilee Slemp, Grace Caudill), 4:31.42

4×800 Meter Relay Varsity – 2nd, East Atchison (Teagan Taylor, Makenna Caudill, Grace Caudill, Brilee Slemp), 11:26.43

Shot Put – 8th, Rainy Nordhausen, 8.22m; 13th, Chloe Vernon, 7.91m

Discus – 7th, Chloe Vernon, 24.60m

Javelin – 20th, Chloe Vernon, 21.47m

High Jump – 11th, Teagan Taylor, 1.25m

Pole Vault – 3rd, Danni Irvine, 2.44m; 8th, Gracie Walker, 2.13m

Long Jump – 14th, Azlynn Wiley, 3.92m; 16th, Avery Fast, 3.73m

Triple Jump – 4th, Azlynn Wiley, 9.18m; 12th, Leila Brooks, 7.45m

MEN

100 Meters Dash – 21st, Evan Rogers, 13.49; 22nd, Avery Miller, 13.59

400 Meter Dash – 17th, Jude Long, 1:06.94

800 Meter Run – 7th, Mason Kingery, 2:17.26

1600 Meter Run – 8th, Quin Staten, 5:28.40; 17th, Isaac Vette, 6:13.96

110 Meter Hurdles – 3rd, Joshua Schlueter, 18.17

4×100 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison (Luke Gebhards, Deyton Burke, Tate Walker, Shaylon McNaughton), 49.20

4×200 Meter Relay – 7th, East Atchison (Gavyn Irvine, Luke Gebhards, Tate Walker, Shaylon McNaughton), 1:45.93

4×400 Meter Relay – 4th, East Atchison (Gavyn Irvine, Quin Staten, Shaylon McNaughton, Mason Kingery), 3:48.54

Shot Put – 2nd, Tatem Johnson, 12.20m

Discus – 4th, Joshua Schlueter, 32.65m

Pole Vault – 7th, Quin Staten, 2.89m; 9th, Tate Walker, 2.89m

Long Jump – 13th, Mason Kingery, 5.36m; 15th, Jude Long, 5.03m

Triple Jump – 2nd, Gavyn Irvine, 12.56m; 9th, Deyton Burke, 10.92m