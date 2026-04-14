Mason Kingery tees off on hole number 2 at the Tarkio Golf Course in the Wolves’ first home event of the season. He scored a 52.

Finn Hurst tees off on hole number 5 at the Tarkio Golf Course April 8. He golfed a 55 in JV Wolf action.

EA’s Austin Helfers chips towards hole number 7 in the Wolves’ home quad meet with Mound City, East Buchanan, and Craig. Austin led the Wolves with a 46.

Damon Drummond watches to see where his ball lands on hole number 9 in JV Wolf action April 8. He scored a 56.

Wolf Brody Wennihan chips toward hole number 4 at the Tarkio Golf Course in East Atchison’s first home golf contest of the season. Brody finished the day with a 47. Also pictured are his mother and stepfather, Dara and Donovan Spears.

JV Wolf Johnny Pickard golfed a 60 in the EA home quad meet Wednesday, April 8, at the Tarkio Golf Course.

Noah McCoy sets up his shot on hole number 2 in the quad meet April 8. He scored a 61.

EA’s Alex Martin golfed a 56 at the home golf meet April 8.

The East Atchison Wolves golf team hosted a quad meet at the Tarkio Golf Course Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The Wolves hosted Mound City, East Buchanan, and Craig. Mound City finished first with a team score of 185, followed by East Buchanan in second with 199, and East Atchison in third with 201. East Buchanan’s Easton Conroy and Mound City’s Cole White were match medalists with scores of 42.

Individual EA stats include: varsity – Austin Helfers 46, Brody Wennihan 47, Mason Kingery 52, Alex Martin 56, and Noah McCoy 61; and junior varsity – Finn Hurst 55, Damon Drummond 56, and Johnny Pickard 61.