The East Atchison Wolves’ high school track teams travelled to Albany, Missouri, Monday, April 6, 2026, to compete in the Albany Relays.

The Lady Wolves placed sixth with 56 points and the Wolves placed 14th with 23 points.

Individual results for the EA athletes are as follows:

WOMEN

100 Meter Dash -16th, Keely Bredensteiner, 14.94; 17th, Avery Fast, 15.29

200 Meter Dash – 13th, Danni Irvine, 30.68

400 Meter Dash – 7th, Taya Windham, 1:09.11; 10th, Brilee Slemp, 1:12.58

100 Meter Hurdles – 5th, Azlynn Wiley, 20.14; 7th, Gracie Walker, 21.06

300 Meter Hurdles – 4th, Grace Caudill, 57.33

4×100 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison (Keely Bredensteiner, Leila Brooks, Avery Fast, Braelynn Weber), 57.71

4×200 Meter Relay – 4th, East Atchison (Makenna Caudill, Brilee Slemp, Teagan Taylor, Grace Caudill), 1:58.13

4×400 Meter Relay – 2nd, East Atchison (Taya Windham, Makenna Caudill, Brilee Slemp, Teagan Taylor), 4:56.76

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Taya Windham, Makenna Caudill, Grace Caudill, Teagan Taylor), 11:18.18

High Jump – 9th, Makenna Caudill, 1.3m; 9th, Teagan Taylor, 1.3m

Long Jump – 6th, Azlynn Wiley, 4.35m; 9th, Grace Caudill, 4.13m

Triple Jump – 5th, Azlynn Wiley, 9.13m; 15th, Leila Brooks, 6.94m

Pole Vault – 3rd, Danni Irvine, 2.44m; 6th, Gracie Walker, 2.13m

Discus – 14th, Chloe Vernon, 23.23m; 24th, Delainee White, 13.21m

Javelin – 19th, Gabriella Hogue, 14.2m; 20th, Alegra Brodrick, 14.03m

Shot Put – 11th, Rainy Nordhausen, 7.94m; 12th, Chloe Vernon, 7.86m

MEN

100 Meter Dash – 8th, Gavyn Irvine, 11.74

200 Meter Dash – 15th, Luke Gebhards, 26.49; 17th, Evan Rogers, 27.32

400 Meter Dash – 8th, Shaylon McNaughton, 57.40; 18th, Jude Long, 1:05.85

1600 Meter Run – 16th, Isaac Vette, 6:25.80

300 Meter Hurdles – 2nd, Gavyn Irvine, 42.68

4×100 Meter Relay – 8th, East Atchison (Luke Gebhards, Deyton Burke, Tate Walker, Shaylon McNaughton), 49.82

4×200 Meter Relay – 5th, East Atchison (Luke Gebhards, Deyton Burke, Tate Walker, Shaylon McNaughton), 1:43.75

Long Jump – 27th, Jude Long, 4.3m; 30th, Evan Rogers 3.65m

Triple Jump – 3rd, Gavyn Irvine, 12.2m; 8th, Deyton Burke, 10.72m

Pole Vault – 8th, Tate Walker 2.6m

Discus – 21st, Fisher Smelts, 21.34m

Javelin – 26th, Fisher Smelts, 17.38m; 28th, Evan Rogers, 14.85m