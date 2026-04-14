East Atchison hurdler Charlotte Wright placed 2nd in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 19.95.

In the 800 Meter Run, EA’s Lyla Walker, right, placed 3rd with a time of 2:48.51 and Rock Port’s Avery Schomburg, middle, placed 6th with a time of 3:00.38.

Rock Port’s Jovie Millsap sprints down the track to win the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 14.77.

Rock Port’s Kinsley Nuckolls placed 3rd in the Triple Jump with a distance of 7.91m.

Rock Port’s Kipton Waigand won the 1600 Meter Run and placed 6th in the 800 Meter Run.

Rock Port’s Noah Davis placed 3rd in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:08.88.

Lady Blue Jay Harper Roup won the 200 Meter Dash and placed 2nd in the 400 Meter Dash.

Blue Jay Archer Meyerkorth placed 2nd in the 100 Meter Dash and 1st in the 200 Meter Dash.

Blue Jay Colton Zach won the Pole Vault with a height of 2.44m.

East Atchison runners Tucker Hurst, left, and Bryar Wennihan, right, sprint down the track in the 100 Meter Dash to place 4th and 1st respectively.

EA’s Delaney Oswald placed 2nd in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 14.97. Also pictured is Lady Wolf Brynna Alsup in a 9th place run of 15.96.

Mackenzie Oswald added points to the Lady Wolves’ team score by winning the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:38.42.

In the 1600 Meter Run, Lady Wolf Mikayla Windham placed 1st with a time 5:41.15, also beating the previous EA record for that race.

Wolf Titus Wright tied for 4th in the Pole Vault with a height of 1.98m.

The East Atchison junior high track teams hosted a track meet Thursday, April 9, 2026,in Tarkio, Missouri.

The EA girls won the meet with 75 points. Other team placings and scores were: 2nd, Rock Port, 70; 3rd, West Nodaway, 30; 4th, South Holt, 13; and 5th, North Nodaway, 7.

The Rock Port boys won with 69 points. Other team placings and scores were: 2nd, South Holt, 44.5; 3rd, East Atchison, 34.5; 4th, West Nodaway, 31; and 5th, North Nodaway.

Individual results for the East Atchison (EA) and Rock Port (RP) athletes are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Jovie Millsap (RP), 14.77; 2nd, Delaney Oswald (EA), 14.97; 8th, Aleyda Clodfelter (RP), 15.67; 9th, Brynna Alsup (EA), 15.96; 13th, Zailynn Cook (EA), 16.47; 14th, Ava Brown (EA), 17.44

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Harper Roup (RP), 30.15; 3rd, Brynna Alsup (EA), 31.73; 4th, Kinsley Nuckolls (RP), 31.96; 6th, Ava Oswald (EA), 32.23; 11th, Zailynn Cook (EA), 34.89; 12th, Ryann Salmond (EA), 35.35; 14th, Adi Bates (EA), 37.65; 15th, Aspyn Fast (EA), 38.89

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Delaney Oswald (EA), 1:08.20; 2nd, Harper Roup (RP), 1:10.74; 6th, Jovie Millsap (RP), 1:15.62; 7th, Brinkley Wright (EA), 1:17.18; 9th, Aliyah Wilke (EA), 1:19.90a

800 Meter Run – 1st, Mackenzie Oswald (EA), 2:38.42; 3rd, Lyla Walker (EA), 2:48.51; 4th, Linley Hogue (EA), 2:48.69; 5th, Harper Wood (RP), 2:54.16; 6th, Avery Schomburg (RP), 3:00.38

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Mikayla Windham (EA), 5:41.15; 3rd, Harper Wood (RP), 6:07.95

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Brynleigh Lopez (EA), 19.25; 2nd, Charlotte Wright (EA), 19.95; 5th, Jolie Steuter (RP), 21.29

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison A (Kennedi Irvine, Mame Dow, Brinkley Wright, Brynna Alsup), 1:00.78; 3rd, Rock Port A (Aleyda Clodfelter, Ali Ellis, Avery Schomburg, Tara Wamsley), 1:03.24; 4th, East Atchison B (Zailynn Cook, Aspyn Fast, Brynleigh Lopez, Ava Oswald), 1:03.53; 5th, Rock Port B (Bertie Meyerkorth, Kenni Davis, Kamryn Lair, Jolie Steuter), 1:05.71

4×200 Meter Relay – 2nd, Rock Port A (Kinsley Nuckolls, Aleyda Clodfelter, Avery Schomburg, Tara Wamsley), 2:13.08; 3rd, East Atchison B (Kennedi Irvine, Mame Dow, Hannah Wennihan, Ryann Salmond), 2:14.52; 4th, Rock Port B (Bertie Meyerkorth, Elaina Kroeger, Ali Ellis, Jolie Steuter), 2:16.03; 5th, East Atchison A (Charlotte Wright, Kenisyn Yost, Aliyah Wilke, Brynleigh Lopez), 2:21.44

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison A (Mackenzie Oswald, Linley Hogue, Delaney Oswald, Mikayla Windham), 4:53.66; 3rd, Rock Port A (Jovie Millsap, Harper Wood, Kinsley Nuckolls, Harper Roup), 5:13.27; 4th, East Atchison B (Charlotte Wright, Brinkley Wright, Ryann Salmond, Hannah Wennihan), 5:26.07

Shot Put – 1st, Ali Ellis (RP), 8.59m; 2nd, Charlie Piper (EA), 7.75m; 3rd, Kenni Davis (RP), 7.31m; 5th, Bertie Meyerkorth (RP), 7.26m; 6th, Clara Hays (RP), 7.14m; 7th, Jorja Peregrine (EA), 6.79m; 11th, Katie Avrett (EA), 6.25m; 12th, Parker Woodring (EA), 5.92m; 14th, Alyce Wills (EA), 5.11m; 15th, Lela Wright (EA), 3.74m

Discus – 1st, Kenni Davis (RP), 20.56m; 2nd, Ali Ellis (RP), 19.65m; 6th, Emma Ohlensehlen (EA), 16.71m; 8th, Clara Hays (RP), 12.70m; 9th, Alyce Wills (EA), 12.60m; 10th, Parker Woodring (EA), 12.51m; 11th, Wendy Hurst (EA), 12.14m; 12th, Bertie Meyerkorth (RP), 9.94m

High Jump – 1st, Harper Roup (RP), 1.27m; 2nd, Brinkley Wright (EA), 1.27m; 3rd, Jovie Millsap (EA), 1.22m; 4th, Kennedi Irvine (EA), 1.17m; 5th, Linley Hogue (EA), 1.17m; 6th, Aspyn Fast (EA), 1.12m

Pole Vault – 1st, Avery Schomburg (RP), 1.83m; 2nd, Mackenzie Oswald (EA), 1.83m; 3rd, Harper Wood (RP), 1.52m; 4th, Ryann Salmond (EA), 1.52m

Long Jump – 1st, Tara Wamsley (RP), 3.80m; 2nd, Ava Oswald (EA), 3.62m; 5th (tie), Brynna Alsup (EA), and Jolie Steuter (RP), 3.53m; 7th, Aleyda Clodfelter (RP), 3.48m; 10th, Lyla Walker (EA), 3.41m; 13th, Mame Dow (EA), 3.10m; 15th, Ava Brown (EA), 2.87m; 16th, Zailynn Cook (EA), 2.81m; 17th, Kamryn Lair (RP), 2.66m

Triple Jump – 2nd, Delaney Oswald (EA), 8.45m; 3rd, Kinsley Nuckolls (RP), 7.91m; 5th, Aliyah Wilke (EA), 7.43m; 7th, Kenisyn Yost (EA), 6.61m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Bryar Wennihan (EA), 13.06; 2nd, Archer Meyerkorth (RP), 13.14; 3rd, Noah Davis (RP), 13.71; 4th, Tucker Hurst (EA), 13.82; 5th, Brody Anderson (EA), 14.07; 6th, John Buddemeyer (RP), 14.16; 8th, Jackson McElhaney (EA), 14.80; 9th, Zach Koop (EA), 14.82; 10th, Ethan Hunter (RP), 14.86; 12th, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 15.13; 15th, Jadyn Jakub (RP), 15.99; 16th, Frank Kroeger (RP), 16.44; 18th, Ryker Gibson (RP),16.77

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Archer Meyerkorth (RP), 27.49; 3rd, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 30.31; 4th, Ethan Hunter (RP), 30.93; 6th, Drew Irvine (EA), 31.85; 8th, Titus Wright (EA), 32.57; 9th, Zepplin Roup (RP), 34.18; 11th, Jackson McElhaney (EA), 34.44; 12th, Austin Alexander (RP), 35.15

400 Meter Dash – 3rd, Noah Davis (RP), 1:08.88; 4th, Andy Meyerkorth (RP), 1:09.50; 5th, John Buddemeyer (RP), 1:11.76; 6th, Tucker Wheeler (EA), 1:12.73; 8th, Jadyn Jakub (RP), 1:22.03; 11th, Emmett Umbarger (EA), 1:51.33

800 Meter Run – 1st, Chord Christians (RP), 2:29.80; 4th, Locke Chaney (RP), 2:49.66; 6th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 2:57.75

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Kipton Waigand (RP), 5:46.45; 3rd, Locke Chaney (RP), 6:13.35

100 Meter Hurdles – 4th, MJ May (EA), 21.88; 5th, Drew Irvine (EA), 24.33

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison A (Tucker Hurst, Brody Anderson, Zach Koop, Bryar Wennihan), 54.71; 2nd, Rock Port B (Ethan Hunter, Zepplin Roup, Colton Zach, Anthony Masonbrink), 1:00.37; 3rd, East Atchison B (Joel Vance, Zander Grossman, Alex Wintz, Brody Landess), 1:07.77; 4th, Rock Port A (Eli Meyerkorth, Jagger Jones, Nash Schomburg, Austin Alexander), 1:09.84;c5th, Rock Port C (Lincoln Jackson, Jack Bailey, Isaac Dougherty, Lane Seeley), 1:11.11

4×200 Meter Relay – 2nd, Rock Port A (Andy Meyerkorth, Colton Zach, Zepplin Roup, Anthony Masonbrink), 2:12.13; 3rd, East Atchison A (MJ May, Tucker Wheeler, Cayson Martin, Drew Irvine), 2:12.23

4×400 Meter Relay – 2nd, East Atchison A (Zach Koop, Cayson Martin, Brody Anderson, Tucker Hurst), 4:48.04; 3rd, Rock Port A (Frank Kroeger, Noah Davis, Andy Meyerkorth), Chord Christians, 4:52.88

Shot Put – 3rd, Tucker Hurst (EA), 10.39m; 4th, Ethan Hunter (RP), 9.90m; 6th, Zander Grossman (EA), 8.84m; 7th, Briar Daugherty (RP), 8.63m; 8th, Brody Anderson (EA), 8.57m; 10th, Joel Vance (EA), 7.39m; 12th, Brody Landess (EA), 7.06m; 13th, Nash Schomburg (RP), 6.80m; 15th, Tavyn Smith (EA), 6.53m; 16th, Isaac Dougherty (RP), 6.52m; 17th, Jagger Jones (RP), 6.45m

Discus – 3rd, Wennihan (EA), 26.35m; 4th, Lincoln Jackson (RP), 26.16m; 7th, Isaac Dougherty (RP), 21.82m; 8th, Lane Seeley (RP), 21.10m; 11th, Alex Wintz (EA), 15.01m; 12th, Jack Bailey (RP), 14.62m; 14th, Jagger Jones (RP), 13.55m; 16th, Eli Meyerkorth (RP), 13.10m; 17th, Landry Hurst (EA), 12.41m

High Jump – 1st, Noah Davis (RP), 1.32m; 2nd, Jackson McElhaney (EA), 1.27m; 3rd, Chord Christians (RP), 1.27m

Pole Vault – 1st, Colton Zach (RP), 2.44m; 2nd, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 2.13m; 4th (tie), Titus Wright (EA), and Frank Kroeger (RP), 1.98m; 6th, Cayson Martin (EA), 1.68m

Long Jump – 3rd, John Buddemeyer (RP), 4.03m; 6th, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 3.62m; 7th, Andy Meyerkorth (RP), 3.55m; 8th, MJ May (EA), 3.47m; 10th, Jadyn Jakub (RP), 3.36m; 11th, Zepplin Roup (RP), 3.35m; 17th, Emmett Umbarger (EA), 1.77m;

Triple Jump – 2nd, Drew Irvine (EA), 9.38m; 3rd, Archer Meyerkorth (RP), 8.93m; 4th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 8.78m; 7th, Tucker Wheeler (EA), 7.54m