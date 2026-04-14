The Nodaway Chorale will present a milestone concert celebrating two decades of exceptional choral music. The concert is Sunday, April 26, at 4:00 p.m. at the Schneider Performing Arts Center, located in Maryville High School at 1501 South Munn Avenue, Maryville.

This special event, themed “From Our Hearts to Yours: A 20 Year Celebration,” honors the Chorale’s rich legacy and looks toward an exciting future. “We are proudly celebrating 20 years of sharing great choral music with our community. Our journey has been filled with harmony, growth, and unforgettable moments. The singers are grateful for the constant support of our audiences and look forward to presenting this incredibly special concert,” said Jim Rash, music director. “Over the past two decades, we have embraced a diverse range of musical styles, from classical masterpieces to contemporary favorites – sacred, pop, folk, patriotic, movie soundtracks, and spirituals – all showcasing the vibrant voices and talents within our ensemble. Our anniversary concert will offer both a look back at memorable performances and a vision forward to new adventures. The program, in addition to selections by the full chorus, will feature several smaller ensembles of Chorale members, with each group bringing their own unique spirit to the celebration.”

Adding to the excitement, the concert will highlight the Chorale’s incredible history by welcoming numerous former singers, who have been invited to attend this milestone event. Alumni will be invited to join the current 60-voice chorus on stage for a powerful final song, uniting voices from past and present in a moving musical tribute.

Admission is free. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice group, boasting 60 singers from communities throughout Nodaway and neighboring counties in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.

For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org, visit nodawaychorale.org, or connect on social media.