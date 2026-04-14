Tate Johnson (EA) gets a hit (top). He was recognized for setting a new career doubles record for East Atchison (above). (Ken Miller photos)

Mason McMahon (EA) watches the ball fall into his glove for the out.

Second baseman Kaiden Nelson (EA) tries to tag Jadyn Geib (RP) out but the ball was off line.

First baseman Finn Hurst (EA) squeezes the ball for the out on Tayden Cook (RP).

Third baseman Josh Schlueter (EA) gets the tag and the out on Dylan Lair (RP).

Tayden Cook (RP) tags out Josh Schlueter (EA) as he comes in to second base.

Axyl Slemp started for East Atchison against Rock Port on Thursday, April 9. (East Atchison baseball stats were not provided.)