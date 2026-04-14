The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club once again invited youth turkey hunters to participate in an online check-in for the chance to win prizes. Fourteen youth hunters sent in pictures of their harvests.

Grant Kent harvested his 24 pound gobbler with a 10 3/4” beard and 3/4” spurs.

Colton Zach took this big 25.4 pound Tom with an 8.5” beard and 1” spurs.

Grady Cook ended his last youth hunt by bagging a 19 pound gobbler with a 10” beard and 1” spurs.

Maylie Kent shot a 23.7 pound Tom with a 10 1/2” beard and 1 1/4” spurs.

Beau Theis (age 12) got a big 25.5 pound gobbler with 10” beard and 1 1/4” spurs.

Grace Dinsdale harvested a 22.11 pound gobbler with a 10.5” beard and 1” spurs.

Jackson Zumbrunnen harvested a 16 pound juvenile gobbler with a 3” beard and 1/4” spurs.

Jaden Bunten is pictured with this 18 pound Jake sporting a 4” beard and 1/4” spurs.

Aubree Garcia is pictured with her 22.2 pound Tom, sporting a 10” beard and 3/4” spurs.

Braxton Dougherty took this 25 pound gobbler with a 10.5” beard and 1 1/4” spurs.

Maxon Graves is all smiles for having bagged his 23.5 pound Tom sporting a 10 1/2” beard and 1” spurs.

Rylin Bunten shot a 24 pound gobbler with an 11” beard and 1 3/8” spurs.

Grayson Bradbury (age 9) shows off his 22 pound Tom sporting a 9” beard and 1/2” spurs.

Jase Knapp took down a 23 pound gobbler sporting a 10.5” beard and 1” spurs.