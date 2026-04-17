Becky Hogue has been working the computers and phones at Atchison County’s 911 office since the beginning. Twenty-five years later, the service is still going strong in saving the lives of the county’s residents in need.

Emergency/911 Director Rhonda Wiley now has her own office to work from, which is big enough for tables to be set up for meetings.

The 911 center was recently remodeled. New flooring and wall refinements were just a few of the improvements.

The first call to Atchison County’s new 911 system was made at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2001. An anhydrous tank/trailer turned over on its side approximately one and one-half miles west on 170th Street near Tarkio. Jerry Martin of Westboro, Missouri, was driving the vehicle pulling the trailer for Brown’s Agri Service of Rock Port, Missouri, when the trailer started fish-tailing. The trailer came loose and turned over with the anhydrous tank. There was no leakage from the tank, however eight volunteer firemen and three fire trucks responded to the 911 call. (Tarkio Avalanche photo)

Atchison County is celebrating a major milestone this year as its 911 emergency communications system reaches 25 years of continuous lifesaving service. What began on November 13, 2001, has grown into a vital public safety lifeline relied upon by residents across the county.

The system officially went online at 12:30 p.m. on November 13, 2001, ushering in a new era of coordinated emergency response. Just 44 minutes later, at 1:14 p.m., the county received its very first 911 call. It was answered by dispatcher Becky Hogue, whose calm professionalism set the tone for the decades of service that followed.

Since that inaugural call, Atchison County dispatchers have served as the first point of contact in moments of crisis – providing clarity, coordination, and reassurance when seconds matter most.

This year’s celebration coincides with National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, observed April 12-18. The annual event recognizes the unseen heroes who answer emergency calls, dispatch first responders, and provide critical support during life-threatening situations. For Atchison County, the timing adds special meaning as the community honors both the history of its 911 system and the people who keep it running.

This October marks the 25-year service anniversary of Becky Hogue, whose voice has become a steady and reassuring presence for countless residents in moments of emergency. Known for her calm demeanor and professionalism, Becky has spent a quarter century helping to bring order to chaos. Though often unseen, she is truly the first first responder –guiding callers, dispatching help, and ensuring that no one faces an emergency alone all while providing calm support and details to Atchison County First Responders.

The county also recognized the following team members for their years of service: Director Rhonda Wiley – 22 years in Emergency Management, 18 years in 911 service; Deputy Director Mark Manchester – 21 years in Emergency Management, 21 years in 911 service; 911 Supervisor Candis Stanton – 15 years of service; Michele Pfeil – 9 years of service; Kaitlyn Jennings – 2 years of service; and Hailey Morton – 2 years of service.

Each of these individuals plays a vital role in protecting the safety and well-being of Atchison County residents. Their dedication, professionalism, and compassion reflect the highest standards of public service.

As Atchison County commemorates 25 years of 911 service and as the nation observes Telecommunicator Week, residents are reminded of the essential work performed by these unseen everyday heroes. Their voices may be behind the scenes, but their impact is felt in every life they help protect.

The county invites the community to join in honoring the men and women who answer the call – day and night, year after year. Feel free to stop by during normal business hours, Monday-Friday and say hello and tour the newly-remodeled 911 Center.(Tours cannot be conducted outside business hours due to dispatchers answering calls 24/7.) The 911 Center is located at 472 Rainbow Drive, Rock Port, Missouri. Feel free to call 660-744-6606 or simply send a text message to 911.