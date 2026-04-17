Betty Muntz, left, and Patti Meyerkorth, right, serve as Atchison County election judges. They were on duty Tuesday, April 7, in Rock Port.

The Municipal Election was held Tuesday, April 7. Rock Port was the only polling location that was open in Atchison County. The Tarkio, Westboro, and Fairfax polling locations were not open due to the fact that an equal number of candidates filed for open positions.

A total of 33 ballots were cast (21 election day and 12 absentee).

Election results are as follows:

• Phelps City Road District Board Member: Adam Meyerkorth, 1

• Phelps City Road District (Tax Renewal): yes, 1; no, 0

• Rock Port North Ward Alderman: Michael Graves, 13

• Rock Port South Ward Alderman: Jeff Geib (write-in), 19.