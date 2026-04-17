The Rock Port High School juniors and seniors and their dates will dance the night away at a “Casino Night” Prom Saturday, April 25. The night’s festivities will begin with a promenade for community members to take pictures of the promgoers at 7:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port. The dance will follow. After Prom Bash will be held at Urban Air in Omaha, Nebraska, following the dance.
Rock Port High School to host “Casino Night” Prom April 25
April 17, 2026