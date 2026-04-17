The Rock Port High School juniors and seniors and their dates will dance the night away at a “Casino Night” Prom Saturday, April 25. The night’s festivities will begin with a promenade for community members to take pictures of the promgoers at 7:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port. The dance will follow. After Prom Bash will be held at Urban Air in Omaha, Nebraska, following the dance.