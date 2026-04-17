Reproductions of Edna O’Dell’s paintings that once graced the walls of the Walnut Inn in Tarkio are now available for viewing in the Curnutt Center at Tarkio Tech. One of the paintings is the Opera House/First National Bank. The description reads, “The Opera House was built in 1890 through the collaboration of Tarkio’s leading citizens as an entertainment center for the town. With a seating capacity of 864, the Opera House was known for its beautiful interior. Organized in 1883, the First National Bank became the owner with nearly 100 shareholders. David Rankin became the first president. The bank was under the control of the Rankin family until 1930. Over a period of 53 years, the bank printed over $750,000 worth of national currency. In 1936, the bank was acquired by Lewis Schollian and Claude Templeton until it was sold to American Bank Inc. It was demolished in the early 1970s.”

Take a trip down memory lane and visit Tarkio Tech’s open house Tuesday, May 12, at 5:00 p.m. in the Curnutt Center. Recently, reproductions of Edna O’Dell’s paintings that once graced the walls of the Walnut Inn in Tarkio were hung on the walls of the Sid Cooper Banquet Hall at the Curnutt Center. Printed by Don Jagger Photography and sponsored by locals, the gorgeous depictions of Tarkio’s well-known sites back in the day can once again be enjoyed. The paintings include depictions of the Tarkio Avalanche newspaper building, Tarkio City Hall/Fire Station, Tarkio Community Building, Tarkio Depot, Tarkio Elementary and Middle School, Farmer’s Bank, Farmers & Valley Bank, the Mule Barn, the Opera House/First National Bank, Rankin Hall, Tarkio Valley Bank, the Walnut Inn, the Tarkio Theatre, and the Tarkio Water Tower. There is also a picture of the artist, Edna O’Dell.

Take a look at the reproductions on the bottom floor and stop by the David Rankin/Tarkio Museum on the top floor for an evening full of history (don’t forget to take a gander at the WWII newspapers hanging on the wall outside the museum). Refreshments and other entertainment will be provided. The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is sponsoring the event.