The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance will host the spring community worship service Sunday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Everyone is invited.

Beta Gals will serve a benefit luncheon from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted. The menu will include pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and dessert. Tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a quilt, donated by the Watson Quilters.

Proceeds will go to Dawn Brown of Rock Port. Dawn suffered an acute ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot blocking a main artery to her brain, in January. Doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot. She later had a second surgery to relieve pressure on her brain by removing part of her skull and draining fluid. The stroke has affected her left side, balance, speech, senses, and short-term memory. Dawn is recovering and has begun physical therapy.