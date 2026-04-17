Tarkio High School juniors, seniors, and their dates will be attending the Glitz & Gamble Prom Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Tarkio Community Building.

The public is invited to a promenade at the TAC at 6:00 p.m. to take pics of the decked out students (line up is at 5:45 p.m. for the attendees). Following the promenade, the students will attend a dinner at the Community Building from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the dance will follow from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

The After Prom Bash will be held at Sky Zone from 1:30 to 4:00 a.m. The students will return to the TAC at 5:30 a.m. for prize distribution before heading home.