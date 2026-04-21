The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of April 20-26.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing and drainage improvement project through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Routes 46, 111, V, B, C – Various bridge rehabilitation projects through May 2026. The bridges may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC).