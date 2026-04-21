Tarkio High School juniors, seniors, and their dates will be attending the Glitz & Gamble Prom Saturday, April 25, 2026. The public is invited to a promenade at the TAC at 6:00 p.m. to take pics of the decked out students (line up is at 5:45 p.m. for the attendees).

The Rock Port High School juniors and seniors and their dates will dance the night away at a “Casino Night” Prom Saturday, April 25. The night’s festivities will begin with a promenade for community members to take pictures of the promgoers at 7:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port.