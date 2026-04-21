Rock Port Junior High track athletes will host Little Blue Jay Relays Thursday, April 23, at Blue Jay Stadium in Rock Port. The events will begin at 4:00 p.m.

East Atchison high school track athletes will host Indian Relays Friday, April 24, at Kyle Field and M. David Palmeiro Stadium in Tarkio. Events will begin at 3:00 p.m. (See this week’s edition for a schedule of events and group pictures of the East Atchison high school athletes.)

East Atchison junior high track athletes will host Junior High Indian Relays Tuesday, April 28, at Kyle Field and M. David Palmeiro Stadium in Tarkio. Events will begin at 4:00 p.m. (See this week’s edition for a schedule of events and a group picture of the East Atchison jr. high athletes.)