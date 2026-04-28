Join the Community Blood Center and Tarkio Technology Institute in saving a life with a blood donation Thursday, May 7. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., donate blood in the banquet hall of Tarkio Tech, located at 404 N. 13th Street (use the back entrance). Those who donate will receive a Green Flag water bottle and stickers.

All donors are required to be 17 and older (or 16 with parental consent form), meet minimum weight requirements, be illness free, bring a photo ID, and eat well and hydrate beforehand.

Sign up at savealifenow.org/group and use group code EI8G. For additional details, contact Amy Hughes at 660-623-9071 or maintenance@tarkiotech.com.