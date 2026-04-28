Rock Port’s Tayden Cook was the match medalist with a 37.

Blue Jay golfer Henley Mace scored a 41, finishing 3rd overall.

Rock Port’s Grady Cook golfed a 42, tying for 4th place.

Rock Port’s Jack Meyerkorth chips onto the green.

Tennyson Lansdown takes a swing at Rock Port’s home golf meet Tuesday, April 21. He scored a 45 for the JV Blue Jays.

JV Blue Jay golfer Jaxson Smith scored a 48.

Brandon Athen lines up his putt on the first hole of the day in the Blue Jays’ home event April 21. He finished the day with a 48 for the JV.

Bentley Teten chips his ball closer to the green.

Jaysen Hudson watches to see where his ball ends up while competing April 21. He shot a 53 for the JV Blue Jays.

Desmond Chaney chips onto the green for the Rock Port JV in their home event last Tuesday. He scored a 56.

Quentin Jackson tees off in the Blue Jays’ home golf meet at the Rock Port Golf Course.

Blue Jay golfer Rush Lewis sends his putt toward the hole April 21.

The Rock Port High School Blue Jays golf team hosted its first home golf competition of 2026 Tuesday, April 21, at the Rock Port Golf Course. It was a beautiful day for hours spent on the greens.

The Blue Jays won the event with a team score of 162, followed by Mound City with 195, Hamburg with 212, and St. Joseph Christian 215. Craig also had a participant.

Rock Port’s Tayden Cook was the match medalist with an individual score of 37. He was followed by Hamburg’s Keith Thompson with 38, and Rock Port’s Henley Mace with 41. Rock Port’s Ryzer Hale and Grady Cook tied with 42.

Other Rock Port competitors competing included: varsity – Jack Meyerkorth 47; junior varsity – Tennyson Lansdown 45, Brandon Athen 48, Jaxson Smith 48, Jaysen Hudson 53, and Desmond Chaney 56. Also golfing during the meet were Rush Lewis, Chance Hayes, Dayton Hays, Quentin Jackson, Izac Hurst, Bentley Teten, Aidan Smyser, John Gillem, Grant Spiegel, and Spencer Newbanks.