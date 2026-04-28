The Nodaway County household hazardous waste (HHW) collection site will be open Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The HHW collection site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, Missouri.

Brochures are available online at www.nwmorcog.org. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties are welcome to participate (ID required). There is no fee to drop off. It is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste can be accepted.

Examples of HHW include: household chemicals (bleach, ammonia, and cleaners) fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium, and lead acid batteries, compact fluorescent light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, oil base paint, and varnish. No latex paint accepted. Latex paint can be dried and put into the trash. Directions provided upon request.

Keep materials in the original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together.

For further information, contact Kirk Kopper at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or email: solid@nwmorcog.org.