The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed April 21, 2026, by Sandra and Rodney Wilmes to Chelsie and Brandon Nottingham for Lot 17, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 22, 2026, by Michael and Lauren Daugherty to Kenneth Wallace for Lot 1, Block 23, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 22, 2026, by Gale McDonald, Brenda and Jim Havel, David and Susan Carlisle, and Angela Carlisle to Curtis and Laura Thompson for Lots 4 and 9, Block 1, Seventh Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.