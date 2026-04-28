If you are interested in unlocking the joy of strength training, join the “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy” Level 1 group sessions in a fun and supportive environment. Feel stronger, more energized and connected as you increase your overall fitness, flexibility, and balance. Build muscle and increase bone density to reduce frailty, osteoporosis and the risk of falls. Classes include warm-up exercises, strengthening exercises using hand and ankle weights, and cool-down stretches. Weight equipment will be provided

The group will meet from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Rock Port. The first week, classes will be Monday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 6. Classes will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the exception of the final week, which will be Monday, June 22, and Friday, June 26.

The classes are free. The $60 class fee has been covered by grant funding from Young at Heart Resources for those age 60 and older.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Nodaway County Extension Office at 660-582-8101.