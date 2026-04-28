The City of Tarkio is hosting its City-Wide Clean-Up Weekend May 1-3, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. Items may be placed in the dumpsters located at the gravel parking lot at 603 S. 3rd Street, west of the swimming pool. This is for Tarkio residents only. There will be surveillance cameras monitoring the site. Things NOT allowed include: tires of any kind, lithium batteries, canned food, cement, sand, rock, plaster, paint or other chemicals, hot tubs or pool liners, bodily fluids, plants, limb/yard waste, household trash, nor any trash that can be picked up by regular trash collection. Car batteries and lawn mower batteries may be placed in the container specified for metal items. For questions, call 660-736-4941 and leave a message.

In coordination with Tarkio City-Wide Clean-Up, the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring city-wide garage sales that same weekend, May 1 and 2. Visit the Tarkio Chamber Facebook page to sign up to get your garage sale on the map, which will be posted on that site April 27. Printed versions will be available at White Tees in Tarkio during business hours the week of April 27. This is a great way to make some money selling what you don’t need anymore.