The Tarkio High School Senior Awards Assembly will be held Friday, May 8, at 1:00 p.m. in the THS Gymnasium. Teachers, students, community, and family members are encouraged to attend. Scholarships and awards will be presented to members of the Class of 2026, as well as underclassmen. If you have any senior recognitions or scholarships that you wish to present, please contact counselor Mrs. Marisa Hedlund ahead of time to be sure that you are included on the program.