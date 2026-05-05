The Rock Port Police Department will hold Ride Your Bike to School Day Tuesday, May 19. Students will meet at Blue Jay Stadium with their bikes at 7:15 a.m. and the bike ride will start at 7:30 a.m. The Rock Port Police Department will lead the ride and assist with traffic control.

Families are encouraged to ride along. Riders may join at any point along the route, which will take Cass Street, Water Street, and West Calhoun Street. Stride, pedal, glide or roll along!

For more information, contact City Hall at 660-744-2636.