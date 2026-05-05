The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Richard Chaney presiding. Board members present were Jeff Geib, Chris Roup, Kimberly Brake, and Michael Graves. Also present were City Clerk Natasha Baruth and Superintendent Jarod Hudson. Visitors present were Julie Livengood, Sarah Watkins, Lily Wilroy, Teri Harr, Jamie Baker, Pam Henderson, Randy Friesen, Nate Long, Rochelle Long, Sherry Gearhart, Donna Wedel, and Emily Graham.

Mayor Chaney called the meeting to order at 6:16 p.m. and led the meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The newly-elected officials, North Ward Alderman Michael Graves and South Ward Alderman Jeff Geib, were sworn in by City Clerk Natasha Baruth.

The meeting agenda was approved.

The aldermen also approved the March 18 and March 24, 2026, minutes.

Consent Agendas

The aldermen voted to approve the city board appointments as read.

They also approved the city consent agenda.

The utility consent agenda was postponed until the May meeting.

Visitors

The Rock Port Health & Wellness Coalition was in attendance to discuss a new smoking ordinance. Mayor Chaney added hemp to the ordinance that the coalition provided at the March meeting. The coalition discussed the possibility of adding marijuana and Chaney stated he would speak with the city attorney. The board and coalition discussed the removal of the bar/tavern exception and to add a provision for resident complaint. Chaney stated he would get with the lawyers and present at the next meeting.

Sherry Gearhart was in attendance for Graybill Chrome and Repair. She spoke on a neighboring business that has put up cement blocks making it difficult for traffic to make it to the business. Chaney informed her that it is unfortunately a civil matter and that there is not much the city can do regarding what the business owner does on his property.

Chaney stated that the city could look into the possibility of widening G Avenue to help traffic to her property.

Nate Long spoke regarding vacating an alley. Chaney stated that they accepted the legal description presented and approved adding contingencies if utilities moved any easements would be voided.

Emily Graham updated the board on the Rock Port Golf & Country Club.

Donna Wedel spoke about the walking trail and street lights.

New Business

The Copyrite agreement was presented. The agreement is for the main office printer and fax machine. Graves made a motion to approve the agreement. Motion died. Chaney reviewed agreement. Graves motioned to approve the agreement. Roup seconded. All voted aye.

Discussion on bank signatures was tabled until after executive session due to personnel matters.

Old Business

The Christmas tree was postponed.

A new livestock ordinance was presented and reviewed. The board would like to see a provision added to address if an animal gets loose and grandfathered animals.

Chaney gave an update on the tornado sirens. They are due to be installed April 23, 2026.

The FEMA grant was postponed. Annexation was postponed indefinitely.

Chaney gave an update on a hemp ordinance and ongoing state regulation discussion. That item is postponed indefinitely.

The fireworks ordinance and tourism ordinance were postponed for lawyers.

Additional Reports

Superintendent Hudson gave an update on 520 S. Main.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted to adjourn into executive session at 7:58 p.m. for personnel matters and competitive bidding pursuant for Section 610.021 (3) and (11) RSMo.

While in executive session, the following bids were opened and motions made:

• Casey Johnson provided a bid for electric replacement $24,429.00 and gas replacement $36,931.00.

• Hometown Comfort provided a bid for electric replacement $44,751.00 and gas replacement $46,806.00.

Graves moved to approve the gas bid of $36,931.00 from Casey Johnson. Geib seconded. Votes were: Graves, aye; Brake, aye; Roup, aye; and Geib, aye.

The aldermen voted unanimously to offer the utility office manager position to Ian Ingram.

The executive session adjourned at 9:09 p.m.

The aldermen voted unanimously to remove Becky Oxner from all city bank accounts on May 8, 2026.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

(Note: Information was taken from unapproved minutes provided by Natasha Baruth, city clerk.)