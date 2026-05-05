Take a trip down memory lane and visit Tarkio Tech’s open house Tuesday, May 12, at 5:00 p.m. in the Curnutt Center. Recently, reproductions of Edna O’Dell’s paintings that once graced the walls of the Walnut Inn in Tarkio were hung on the walls of the Sid Cooper Banquet Hall at the Curnutt Center.

Printed by Don Jagger Photography and sponsored by locals, the gorgeous depictions of Tarkio’s well-known sites back in the day can once again be enjoyed. The paintings include depictions of the Tarkio Avalanche newspaper building, Tarkio City Hall/Fire Station, Tarkio Community Building, Tarkio Depot, Tarkio Elementary and Middle School, Farmer’s Bank, Farmers & Valley Bank, the Mule Barn, the Opera House/First National Bank, Rankin Hall, Tarkio Valley Bank, the Walnut Inn, the Tarkio Theatre, and the Tarkio Water Tower. There is also a picture of the artist, Edna O’Dell.

Take a look at the reproductions on the bottom floor and stop by the David Rankin/Tarkio Museum on the top floor for an evening full of history (don’t forget to take a gander at the WWII newspapers hanging on the wall outside the museum). Refreshments and other entertainment will be provided. The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is sponsoring the event.