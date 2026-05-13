The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 30, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission; and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Assessor Rochelle Long was in to give an update to the commission regarding her office’s plan for the 2026-2027 State Tax Commission Maintenance Plan. The commission is in full support as submitted by assessor and her plan going forward.

Atchison County has three seats with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC). TAC plays an important role in the transportation planning process of the Northwest region. Presiding Commissioner Livengood is currently the only one filling a position. The other two spots are vacant and Clerk Taylor received an email inquiring about filling the other spots. The commission reached out to two individuals and are waiting to hear if they would be willing to fill the two vacant spots. The committee meets once a quarter.

The following proclamation was reviewed and extended.

Proclamation

In partnership with the Men’s Health Network to help reduce stigma, build empathy and reinforce the importance of prevention and early support, Atchison County Commissioners want to bring awareness to the importance of year-round attention to the health and well-being of boys and men in our community.

Men’s Health Month, June 2026

WHEREAS, Men’s Health Month is part of an ongoing international effort to educate men, boys, and their families about the importance of preventive health screenings, early detection, and healthy lifestyles; and

WHEREAS, nationwide, men have a life expectancy that is approximately six years shorter than that of women and experience higher rates of chronic disease, including diabetes, obesity, cancer, heart disease, and premature mortality; and

WHEREAS, Men’s Health Month provides an opportunity to recognize the mental and physical health needs of men and boys, while encouraging fathers and caregivers to serve as positive role models through preventive care, healthy living, and help-seeking behaviors; and

WHEREAS, The growing epidemic of “Deaths of Despair,” including deaths related to suicide, substance use disorders, alcohol misuse, and homelessness, underscores the urgent need to raise awareness of unrecognized and undiagnosed depression, mental stress, and emotional distress among boys and men; and

WHEREAS, The centerpiece of Men’s Health Month is National Men’s Health Week, a special awareness period passed by Congress and signed into law on May 31, 1994, and observed annually through the efforts of Men’s Health Network to build health empathy, recognition, and understanding of the unique health needs facing men and boys.

Now, therefore, I, Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner of Atchison County, do hereby proclaim the month of June as Men’s Health Month and reaffirm Atchison County’s commitment to educate and bring awareness to Men’s Health in our community.

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The commission reviewed a request from Jennifer Danley, Director of the Atchison County Library, to appoint Mark Staten to fill the expired term of Lydia Hurst. The commissioner voted unanimously to appoint Mark Staten to fill the expired term, which ended in January 2026.

A progress report from Great River Engineering for Bridge Project BRO-R003(24) was reviewed by the commission.

The final property inspection report was reviewed and approved.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.