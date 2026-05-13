The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 1, 2026, by Jade Hughes, Jordan Hughes, and Jasmine and James Chaney, to The Richard and Janet Athen Bypass Trust for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 1, 2026, by Roger Parshall to Christian Hance for Lots 9 and 10, Block 11, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 5, 2026, by Nature Conservancy to Conservation Commission of Missouri for land in Sections 8, 9, and 17, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 5, 2026, by Judy Diggs to Judy Diggs, Trustee of the Judy Diggs Revocable Living Trust, for land in Section 13, Township 63, Range 39 Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 6, 2026, by MFA Enterprises, Inc. to Premier Design Innovation, LLC, for Block C, Miles Sickler Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.