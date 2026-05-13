The Wall That Heals

A bus will take any locals wanting a ride to The Wall That Heals Vietnam Memorial Wall 3/4 scale replica at Lewis High School, 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs, Iowa. A bus will leave from the Memorial Building in Rock Port Friday, May 22. For time of departure and more information, call Ken Greenley at 660-744-5732.

Brownville, NE, Flea Market

The Brownville, Nebraska, Flea Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23-25. Open on Main Street and from the depot to the river, there will be over 250 dealers selling antiques and collectibles. There will be lots of food options and admission is free.

THS Alumni Banquet May 23

The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 23, 2026. Social hour will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Photos of honored classes will be taken at 5:30 p.m.) A business meeting will start at 6:00 p.m., followed by a dinner, catered by Horseshoe Cafe and Catering. The menu will include roast beef or chicken breasts with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Tickets to attend the banquet are $25 each and may be purchased at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio or on Venmo @Tarkio Alum. Please provide your name, those attending, and class years.

High Creek Cemetery Memorial Day Tea

The annual Memorial Day Tea will be held Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the High Creek Church (15824 State Hwy. B, Watson, Missouri). This event is held inside the church, so should there be sunshine or rain, you will be free from the elements. You can expect the usual wide variety of cookies along with tea, coffee, and water.

Everyone is welcome to come in and sit a spell and visit with whomever is there. Take a minute to catch up on the news or share a memory or two, rest those tired feet, and refresh the body with goodies before continuing on your day. If you wish, bring your lawn chair and sit under the shade trees.

As a reminder, all flowers not in permanently mounted vases, flags, decorations, solar lights, and mementoes must be removed by Monday, June 8, 2026.

Members of the High Creek Cemetery Association hope to see you Sunday, May 24, at the church on the cemetery grounds. Everyone is welcome.

Memorial service of worship at Walkup Grove Cemetery

A memorial service of worship will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at Walkup Grove Cemetery in Atchison County. The worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, with Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this special service. The Rt. Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux, Bishop of West Missouri, will also be present. Those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.

Following the worship service, a potluck dinner will be held at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish for the meal. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s (30996 X Avenue, Skidmore, Missouri).

Walkup Grove still retains its natural beauty. It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill that falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River. Tranquility and peacefulness reign here. Travelers over a 160 years ago stopped at Mr. Walkup’s farm and asked for a place on his land to bury their children. This neighborhood cemetery is an ecumenical one with all denominations of religion buried there. At one time, the neighborhood supported Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and Episcopal churches. St. Oswald’s is now the only remaining church in this area.

Directions from Mound City: Take Route N north of Mound City approximately 14 miles, which is one mile south of Hwy 46. Turn east on 280th Avenue. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

Directions to Walkup Grove from Maryville: Take Highway 46 for 19 miles west. Turn south on EE for 2 miles. Turn west on 290th Avenue for one mile. Then turn north on W Avenue for one mile. The cemetery will be on your left.

Directions to Walkup Grove from Fairfax: Take Hwy 46 east to Hwy N. Turn south for one mile. Turn east on 280th Avenue. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

TCAA Museum open

The Tarkio College Alumni Museum will be open in Rankin Hall, Tarkio College campus, on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Come see such treasures as the 1940 NAIB trophy and the newly restored presidents’ pictures. Enjoy a cookie, too!

Memorial services at Holt and Atchison County Cemeteries

Memorial Day services will be held in cemeteries in Holt County and Atchison County Monday, May 25. Right now, we are assuming the schedule is the same as last year (which is below). Once we find out for sure, this post will be updated.

Mound City – Mount Hope Cemetery 8:00 a.m.