The 106th annual Fairfax High School Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym (pictures of honored classes will be taken at 6:30 p.m.). Reservations can be made by contacting Aleesha Lemar, 660-920-9040. Reservation payments of $15 per person can be mailed to Aleesha Lemar at 17825 390th Street, Graham, MO 64455. Reservations may also be made at KG Buds in Fairfax. Please provide your name, the number of people attending (to include you), and graduating class years.