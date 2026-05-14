Craig, Missouri, is gearing up for the Farmers Market this summer. Beginning May 15, the market will take place every Friday through September 4 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the city park. This will be a wonderful opportunity for fellowship, supporting local vendors, and enjoying family-friendly activities.

The kick-off on May 15 will include bounce houses for the kids. Vendors and food trucks are welcome and booth space is free for the 2026 season.

For more information or to participate, contact Joe White at 660-572-0074.

Come be part of something new in the Craig community!