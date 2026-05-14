Fairfax R-3

The last day of school at Fairfax R-3 will be Thursday, May 14. Classes will dismiss early that day. Awards will be presented to students in ceremonies beginning that day at 8:15 a.m.

Tarkio R-I

The last day of school at Tarkio R-I will be Tuesday, May 19. Classes will dismiss early that day at 12:30 p.m.

Rock Port R-II

The last day of school at Rock Port R-II will be Thursday, May 21. Classes will dismiss early that day at 12:12 p.m. (jr. high/high school) and 12:22 p.m. (elementary).