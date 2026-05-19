The Kids’ Summer Meals program will begin May 20. The Tarkio Nutrition Center, located at 412 Main Street in Tarkio, will serve breakfast and lunch – completely free for every child in the community. Breakfast for kids will be served from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Lunch for kids will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families in Fairfax can pre-order lunch Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but must call 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. that day. Meals are reserved on a first‑come, first‑served basis, so be sure to call in advance. Meals can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fairfax branch of the Atchison County Library, located at 118 E. Main Street in Fairfax.

The menu is:

May 20: Breakfast – Cereal with milk; Lunch – Tacos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich

May 21: Breakfast – Waffles; Lunch – Cheeseburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich

May 22: Breakast – Oatmeal; Lunch – Grilled chicken salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich

May 25: Closed for Memorial Day

May 26: Breakfast – Cereal with milk; Lunch – Meat loaf or peanut butter and jelly sandwich

May 27: Breakfast – Pancakes; Lunch – Chicken parmesan sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich