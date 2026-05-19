Hanging up a United States of America flag is one special way to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day and to show American pride. However, it is important that those flags not be faded nor have any tears or holes. The Allen-Schiffern American Legion wants to remind the public that old or worn flags can be properly disposed of at the Tarkio Legion Building. There is a flag disposal box outside at 3rd and Broad streets where dilapidated flags may be placed.

The legion would also like to remind the public that volunteers are always welcome to help the legion members set out flags at the local cemetery for Memorial Day. The group will gather this Saturday, May 23, at 8:00 a.m. at Home Cemetery.