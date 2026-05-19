A memorial service of worship will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at Walkup Grove Cemetery in Atchison County. The worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, with Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this special service. The Rt. Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux, Bishop of West Missouri, will also be present. Those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.

Following the worship service, a potluck dinner will be held at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish for the meal. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s (30996 X Avenue, Skidmore, Missouri).

Directions from Mound City: Take Route N north of Mound City approximately 14 miles, which is one mile south of Hwy 46. Turn east on 280th Avenue. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

Directions to Walkup Grove from Maryville: Take Highway 46 for 19 miles west. Turn south on EE for 2 miles. Turn west on 290th Avenue for one mile. Then turn north on W Avenue for one mile. The cemetery will be on your left.

Directions to Walkup Grove from Fairfax: Take Hwy. 46 east to Hwy. N. Turn south for one mile. Turn east on 280th Avenue. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.