School is officially out, and the Tarkio Nutrition Center is ready to kick off a season of sunshine and community spirit! All local youth are invited to join them Monday through Friday for the Free Summer Kids Breakfast and Lunch program. Kids can enjoy a nutritious breakfast from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and a delicious lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost and no sign-up required – just bring your appetite!

While they are taking a break from the formal cooking classes this year, an exciting lineup of pop-up activities is planned, including Make Your Own Pizza, Solar Oven S’mores, and DIY Ice Cream in a Bag. They look forward to seeing all the familiar (and new) faces this summer.

The Tarkio Nutrition Center’s commitment to the community continues with their monthly donation program. For the month of June, they are collecting frosting of any flavor or brand. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to participate in these helpful drives,” said Erika Daugherty, director. “We are also delighted to welcome back our dedicated youth volunteers, Katie and JJ, who are marking an impressive four years of service with us this summer!”

As you plan your summer calendar, please note that the center will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day and Friday, July 3, for the Independence Day holiday. Join them for the next free fun bingo session on May 28 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Come win, socialize, and stay for a tasty lunch afterward. They look forward to sharing a wonderful, food-filled summer with all of you!