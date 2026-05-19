The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 23, 2026. Social hour will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Photos of honored classes will be taken at 5:30 p.m.) A business meeting will start at 6:00 p.m., followed by a dinner, catered by Horseshoe Cafe and Catering. Tickets to attend the banquet are $25 each and may be purchased at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio or on Venmo @Tarkio Alum. Please provide your name, those attending, and class years.