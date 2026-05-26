The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 14, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission; and Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

March additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property -April 2026: Additions to the tax books were: 2025, $3,418.94; 2024, $929.06; 2023, $47.17. Abatements to the tax books were: 2025, $8.73.

There were no additions or abatements to the April 2026 real property or ag rock tax books.

The commission reviewed a recommendation to appoint Trey Graves to fill the final vacant position that Atchison County has on the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC). The commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Trey Graves to fill the position on the TAC.

The commissioners reviewed Change Order #1 for BRO 24 from A.M. Cohron & Sons. The change order was due to the length of piling needed to hit bedrock. Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the order.

It was noted in the April 30 minutes of the Commission that that Mark Staten was replacing Lydia Hurst on the Library Board. Mark Staten was appointed to fill Vickie Pearson’s unexpired term due to her retirement. Lydia Hurst is to be reappointed to her own four-year term.

The commission then reviewed a request from Jennifer Danley, Director of the Atchison County Library, to appoint Lydia Hurst to fill a four-year term expiring in 2030. The commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Lydia Hurst to fill a four-year term ending in 2030.

Bids were opened at 10:00 a.m. and read for six new laptops and a new server for 911 and the Sheriff’s office. Four companies provided bids: Hypertec, MTE, Midwest Data Center, and Southern Computer Warehouse. All bids were tabled to allow time to make sure the specifications were met.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.